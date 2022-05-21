Analysts Anticipate Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Banco Bradesco reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,348,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 340,943 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 438,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,128,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,709,736. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

