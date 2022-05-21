Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will post $66.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.83 million and the highest is $68.00 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $49.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $282.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.63 million to $286.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $343.99 million, with estimates ranging from $337.38 million to $351.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

BIGC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,927. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,448.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105,763 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 14.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,389,000 after buying an additional 410,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

