Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. Brown & Brown also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $55.00. 5,480,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last ninety days. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 424,908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

