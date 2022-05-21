Analysts Anticipate European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $53.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $53.80 million. European Wax Center reported sales of $47.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $207.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $209.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $231.71 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $233.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EWCZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

