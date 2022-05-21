Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FLO traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

