Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.65 Million

Brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to report $151.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $155.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $129.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $640.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $643.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $742.78 million, with estimates ranging from $724.44 million to $750.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 34.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Universal Display by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 217,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 385,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,298. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.