Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

NKTR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 1,684,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.