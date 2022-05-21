Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $191.01

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,020,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051,268. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $947,037,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $312,493,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.