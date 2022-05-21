Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $141.75

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 643,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

