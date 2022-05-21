Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $141.75

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.71.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 643,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
