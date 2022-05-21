Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $86.92

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. 1,291,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 418,363 shares of company stock valued at $29,843,898. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.