Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Target Price at $269.25

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.25.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $182.71 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.96.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

