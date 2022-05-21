Analysts Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price at GBX 8,444.89

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,444.89 ($104.10).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($41.80) to GBX 3,724 ($45.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($96.15) to GBX 4,980 ($61.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

LON:JET traded up GBX 26.20 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,692.60 ($20.87). 88,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,478. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,175 ($88.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,275.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,320.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

