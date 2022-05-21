Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) PT at $143.64

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

