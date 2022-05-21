Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $106.33

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several analysts have commented on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. 512,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,172. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

