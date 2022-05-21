Analysts Set Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Target Price at $31.55

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($28.65) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($34.38) to €35.10 ($36.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

