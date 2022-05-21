Analyzing PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $538.59 million 4.28 -$523.90 million ($7.38) -4.38 Harmony Biosciences $305.44 million 7.99 $34.60 million $0.80 51.66

Harmony Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PTC Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 4 4 0 2.33 Harmony Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.97%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus price target of $58.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -91.68% -983.21% -26.76% Harmony Biosciences 14.71% 69.07% 28.48%

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats PTC Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the European Economic Area and the United States, as well as to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Brazil and Russia; commercializes Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean; and markets Evrysdi for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months and older in Brazil. The company's splicing platform includes PTC518, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., as well as the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to advance drug discovery and development research in regenerative medicine; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

