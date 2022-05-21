ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $533.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.