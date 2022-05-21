Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $489.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 267.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600 in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $35.28. 7,776,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,436,604. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 3.72.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.