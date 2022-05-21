Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $11.83 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $752.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

AINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 40,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

