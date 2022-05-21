Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.59-1.95 EPS.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $576,144,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181,954 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.