Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Citigroup

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

