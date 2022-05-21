AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of AptarGroup worth $45,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.72. 796,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

