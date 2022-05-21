Ark Hits Market Cap of $64.85 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 21st. Ark has a total market cap of $64.85 million and $1.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001602 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,175,657 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

