Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARVN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.47.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Arvinas’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

