ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 164.3% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $532.84 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $509.55 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $608.19 and a 200 day moving average of $689.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $3.5617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.