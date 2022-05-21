Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $939,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $2,775,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 149.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,293,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,737. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

