Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Buys 624 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.73. 957,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.14 and its 200 day moving average is $237.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.98 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

