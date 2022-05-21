Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 7,555 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,828. The stock has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

