Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Invests $345,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

