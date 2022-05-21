Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 0.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.87.

Shares of APD traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.59. 1,032,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,238. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.