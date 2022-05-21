Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

