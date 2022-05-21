Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 17,196 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. 6,717,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

