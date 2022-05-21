Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,785. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.