Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,923. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90.
MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.
Several research firms recently commented on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
