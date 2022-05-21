Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $400.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.40. 2,034,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.16.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after purchasing an additional 346,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.