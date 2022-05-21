ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.10). ATN International posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNI. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 201,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $648.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.86%.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.