AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRC. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $362,135. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,284,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.