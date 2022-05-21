AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

AUDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 0.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $671.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

