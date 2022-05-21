Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

ADP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.64. 2,651,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.50. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

