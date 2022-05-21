Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.75

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.83.

APR.UN opened at C$13.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.98. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.91 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.11.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

