Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,935 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Avantor worth $43,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

