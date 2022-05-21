Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

AVYA stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Avaya has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Avaya by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 17.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 327.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 109,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

