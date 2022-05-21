Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $174.05 and last traded at $174.87. Approximately 8,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,105,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.42.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 578.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

