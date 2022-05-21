Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.83.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $174.68 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

