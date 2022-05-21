Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 124,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 98,143.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 70,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $25.12. 2,131,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

