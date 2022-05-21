Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,580,886. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

