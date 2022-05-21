B. Riley Cuts Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Price Target to $11.50

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.