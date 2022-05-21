Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to announce $24.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $29.00 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $24.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $109.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.74 million to $121.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $164.81 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

