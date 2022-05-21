Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $141,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.86. 62,379,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,599,040. The company has a market cap of $272.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

