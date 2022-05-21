Bank of America Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.