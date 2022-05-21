Bank of America Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.69.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.